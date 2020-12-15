N.Korea begins regular winter-time drills: Seoul military

News Desk 1Published: 15th December 2020 3:24 pm IST
Seoul, Dec 15 : The South Korean military on Tuesday said that Pyongyang has started the regular winter-time drills and “there are no signs indicating any imminent provocative acts”.

“We believe that North Korea began their regular wintertime drills,” Yonhap News Agency quoted Col. Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), as saying at a briefing here.

North Korea usually begins their winter military exercise in December, which continues through early spring.

The spokesperson said that amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s drills could be held in a smaller scale.

Without any new major military moves this year, North Korea in October unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), along with diverse military assets during a military parade.

