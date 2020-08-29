N.Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube

By News Desk 1 Updated: 29th August 2020 2:35 pm IST
N.Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube

Seoul, Aug 29 : North Korea on Saturday broadcast a series of mysterious numbers, presumed to be an encrypted message to its spies in the South, for the first time on YouTube, a media report said.

A video clip was posted on the state-run Radio Pyongyang’s YouTube account, in which a female announcer read what she described as “an information technology review assignment of the remote education university for No. 719 expedition agents”, said the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

She repeated phrases such as “No. 23 on Page 564, No. -19 on Page 479” for about one minute in the posting.

The numbers were not broadcast on the radio.

READ:  Microsoft to skill 900 academicians in quantum computing in India

North Korea has broadcast such seemingly random numbers via radio since the Cold War era, as recently as March 7 and 13.

But this is the first time that Pyongyang has used the global video-sharing platform to send the apparently coded messages.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Technology
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close