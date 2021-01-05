‘Naagin 5’ star Vijayendra Kumeria: OTT will impact TV viewership, not finish it

Mumbai, Jan 5 : Naagin 5 star Vijayendra Kumeria is looking for a substantial role in the digital space. However, the television actor says while the digital space will impact small screen viewership, it can never finish TV.

“I am sure I want to do substantial and character-driven work as far as acting is concerned. Though I have no reservations for television, I want to do something good in the digital space as well. Along with acting, I have plans as a content creator too. I am working on those lines with my production team,” he says.

He adds: “Digital space is where I want to see myself in the near future. So, any good opportunity that comes from that area will be grabbed. I have learnt that one should think about the long term instead of short term gains from every project. And before signing something, be fully convinced because if you are not convinced yourself, you cannot convince the viewers. Your career graph is good and consistent if there is quality work in your kitty instead of just the quantity of work.”

Vijayendra says that while the digital space will impact TV viewership, it can never finish it. “There is a shift of audience to the digital medium of entertainment. Having said that, I would like to add that television content or viewership will be affected but not vanish ever,” he says.

He says, for him, good work always comes before his choice of medium. “For me, it has always been good quality work first and then the medium. This is why I am never confused while choosing projects,” he says.

On success, and he says: “The definition of success differs from person to person. Being remembered for excellence by a small number of people is success for me instead of having millions of followers for stupid content. One should run behind excellence and success will follow and you’ll be remembered. I don’t run behind success nor am I hungry for it. A lot of people will disagree with this and sooner or later will realise that this is the right approach.”

