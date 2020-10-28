Naagin star Dheeraj Dhoopar: Music videos provide creative liberty

New Delhi, Oct 27 : TV star Dheeraj Dhoopar has been working in back-to-back music videos. He says music videos provide creative liberty and satisfaction.

The “Naagin 5” actor will soon feature in the music video “Mera dil” with singer Mairien James. Dheeraj recently appeared in the videos of the singles “Humko tum mil gaye” and “Viah nai karauna”.

“I have always wanted to try out new things and explore more of myself creatively. Music videos are fun to shoot. They are like short films with a beginning and end to them. So they provide creative liberty and satisfaction,” Dheeraj told IANS.

“Shooting for daily soaps has a different challenge and fun factor to it, and shooting for music videos is something different. I feel it provides and attracts a new section of fans who may or may not follow daily soaps. So that way it really helps,” said the actor, about the basic difference between the two job profiles.

Dheeraj is currently seen in the popular show “Kundali Bhagya “.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

