Naatak 22 to stage two Hindi comedy plays in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Naatak 22— contemporary Indian theater festival is all set to stage two Hindi comedy plays in Dubai on May 15, 2022.

The two Hindi plays— ‘Waiting for Naseer’ and ‘Bali aur Shambhu’ will take place at Oud Maitha Theatre, Zabeel Ladies Club, Dubai on May 15 at 3 pm.

Waiting for Naseer, written by Sapan Saran is a contemporary and powerful comedy on the meaning and purpose of life. Waiting for Naseer takes on the journey of two actors waiting outside Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai to meet the icon, Naseeruddin Shah.

Waiting for Naseer (Photo: Huda Bhaldar/Instagram)

The second play ‘Bali aur Shambhu’ is written by Kashmiri actor and playwright Manav Kaul, it is a comical but comforting story about finding happiness, old age, and the expectations of happiness.

Bali aur Shambhu (Photo: Huda Bhaldar/ Instagram)

‘Waiting for Naseer’ and ‘Bali Aur Shambhu’ have been directed by Huda Bhaldar.

Tickets to see the plays starts at 60 Dirham. Those wishing to attend the play should book their tickets before May 15. (click here)