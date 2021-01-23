‘Naaz hai tujh par’: Siraj gets special message from Dharmendra

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra is all praise for Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj who chose to stay with the team during the Australia tour despite his father’s unfornate demise. Siraj’s lost his father in November last year after battling with lungs ailment.

Taking to the Twitter, Dharmendra said that he is immensely proud of cricketer Siraj for how he kept is trauma aside to play for the country.

Sharing a picture of Siraj, Dharmedra wrote an emotional message which read: Siraj , Brave Herat son of India Love you …Naaz hai tujh par, dil par walid ki maut ka sdma liye tum watan ki Aan ke liye match khelte rahe ..aur ek unhoni jeet watan ke naam darj kar ke lote..Kal tujhe apne walid ki qabbr par dekh kar mun bhar aya . jannt naseeb ho unhein (I am so proud of you. You carrying the pain of your father’s death in your heart but played for the glory of the country and registered an unexpected victory before you came back. It made my heart heavy to see you at your father’s grave yesterday. May he be welcomed into heaven).”

Soon after returning from India’s Australia tour, Siraj went to pay tributes at the grave of his father Mohd Ghouse. The 26-year-old straight away drove from Hyderabad airport to the graveyard in Khairtabad to pay homage to his father on Thursday.

With 13 wickets, Siraj was India’s highest wicket-taker in the memorable 2-1 series win on Tuesday. He remembered his late father after taking his first five-wicket haul in the final match of the series.