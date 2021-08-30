NABARD-funded Ag Hub launched at state agricultural university

Hyderabad: Recognizing the need to foster an entrepreneurial climate and the scope for agricultural innovation in Telangana, an “AgHub” – Agri Innovation Hub was launched at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) on Monday.

The Ag Hub was launched by state agriculture minister Nirajan Reddy, along with education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and IT minister KT Rama Rao at the university campus in Rajendranagar.

In one of a kind initiative, Ag Hub supports Agritech startups through Innovation-Incubation-Acceleration of the startups’ PAN India. It would also support the promotion of rural entrepreneurship for building Agribusiness enterprises promoted by rural youth, women, farmers and FPOs, etc.

Agriculture is the most healthful, useful & most noble employment of man – George Washington



Looking forward to inaugurating Agri Hub at Prof Jayashankar Agri university along with Minister @SingireddyTRS Garu pic.twitter.com/3VOctKLYBd — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 29, 2021

These rural innovation centers would cater to the capacity building of FPOs and building FPO- led enterprises for building up crop value chains in select key crops of Telangana, the university had earlier said.

NABARD granted an amount of Rs 9 crore for a period of five years for this incubator, which would be run with the help of a team of Agribusiness Industry management professionals.