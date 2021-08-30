NABARD-funded Ag Hub launched at state agricultural university

NABARD granted an amount of Rs 9 crore for a period of five years for this incubator.

Published: 30th August 2021
Ministers Niranjan Reddy, KT Rama Rao, Sabitha Indira Reddy launching Ag Hub at PJTSAU on Monday, August 30.

Hyderabad: Recognizing the need to foster an entrepreneurial climate and the scope for agricultural innovation in Telangana, an “AgHub” – Agri Innovation Hub was launched at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) on Monday.

The Ag Hub was launched by state agriculture minister Nirajan Reddy, along with education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and IT minister KT Rama Rao at the university campus in Rajendranagar.

In one of a kind initiative, Ag Hub supports Agritech startups through Innovation-Incubation-Acceleration of the startups’ PAN India. It would also support the promotion of rural entrepreneurship for building Agribusiness enterprises promoted by rural youth, women, farmers and FPOs, etc. 

These rural innovation centers would cater to the capacity building of FPOs and building FPO- led enterprises for building up crop value chains in select key crops of Telangana, the university had earlier said.

NABARD granted an amount of Rs 9 crore for a period of five years for this incubator, which would be run with the help of a team of Agribusiness Industry management professionals.

