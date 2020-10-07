Nabbed sharpshooters of Sube Gurjar gang reveal shocking details

Gurugram, Oct 7 : Three sharpshooters of notorious gangster Sube Gurjar, who were nabbed by the Gurugram Police from Sohna after a brief exchange of fire, have disclosed shocking details during their interrogation.

According to the police, 32-year-old Kamal alias Kamali, a resident of Bada village in Gurugram and a father of two, used to run a private school bus some three years ago.

Kamal is the cousin of Rajesh alias Fauji who was also apprehended on Tuesday by the Gurugram Police.

“Kamal had joined the Sube gang three years back and had committed two murders on the directions of Sube and Rajesh. He was a silent shooter of the Sube gang and the other gang members did not even know of him. Kamal used to commit the crime at the behest of Sube and Rajesh and used to follow their orders,” a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The official added that Kamal had entered the crime world just to earn some quick money.

Meanwhile, another gang member, Aman from Ludhiana district in Punjab, used to live in Hans Enclave but was currently residing in Tata Prevanti EWS flat in Gurugram for about six months.

He had studied till Class XII and used to sell illicit liquor to Rajesh.

Rajesh encouraged him to earn some quick bucks and told him about the Sube gang.

“Apart from Sube and Rajesh, no member of the gang knew about him. He was also a silent sharpshooter for the gang. Aman was involved in a firing incident in Rewari. He was about to carry out a murder in Sohna along with his arrested companions,” the officer said.

Rajesh Kumar alias Fauji (38), the father of three children and a resident of Badha village in Gurugram, currently resides in Rajiv Colony in Naharpur Rupa village.

According to the police, Rajesh was the most trusted aide of Sube. He used to keep an eye on all the activities of the gang in Gurugram.

The police have registered around 18 cases against him, including 5 murder cases.

Sube Gurjar is a notorious criminal from Haryana who carries Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.