Nadda appeals to citizens to unfurl Tricolour on top of houses

New Delhi: BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Tuesday appealed to citizens to unfurl ‘Tricolour’ on top of their houses, outside apartments and establishments for three days from August 13-15 to fulfil the wish and appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an open appeal to citizens, Nadda mentioned that the entire country is celebrating ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the completion of 75 years of our Independence and the country is remembering great freedom fighters and martyrs this year.

“We all together taking all efforts to make this occasion historic and memorable. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned a series of programmes and functions to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. These programmes showcase our nationalism; it reflects our commitment and dedication for our motherland,” he said.

Nadda further mentioned that Prime Minister wants to make the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ a memorable one for every Indian, therefore it has been decided to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme from August 13 to 15 where every citizen will unfurl national flag atop their houses across the country for three days.

The BJP chief said: “Our national flag, our tricolour is our honour, our pride and our glory. “It is not just a flag; it is a symbol of our great struggle for the freedom of the country. Lakhs of citizens gave their supreme sacrifices in our freedom struggles. It is due to the sacrifices and struggles of crores of our freedom fighters that today we are living in a free country. India is free today because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and martyrs.

“It is my appeal to all the citizens to make this programme a huge success by showcasing their true feelings of nationalism and their love and affection for our great nation. We should all become part of this unique initiative to showcase our love and respect for our Tricolour. We have made arrangements of crores of Tricolour which will be hoisted on top of houses and buildings across the country.”

Nadda also appealed to citizens to use our tricolour as the DP (Display Picture) in all profiles of social media accounts from today (Tuesday) till August 15.

“For next fortnight, our national flag should be the profile picture of our social media accounts, that is my humble appeal to all my brothers and sisters,” the BJP chief said.

He expressed confidence that all citizens of India will make the celebrations of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ memorable and historic.

“We all will unfurl our national flag on top of our houses, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kamrup, to express our feelings of nationalism and patriotism. It will be our true tributes to all our great leaders and freedom fighters who all laid down their lives and sacrificed everything for our Independence,” Nadda added.