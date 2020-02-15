Nadda appoints BJP state chiefs for Sikkim, Kerala, MP

A+ A-

New Delhi: Days after facing a debacle in Delhi Assembly elections, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday appointed three new party-state presidents.

Nadda made Dal Bahadur Chauhan as BJP state president of Sikkim. He also appointed K Surendran as Kerala BJP chief.

In Madhya Pradesh, Vishnu Dutt Sharma has been appointed as president of BJP state unit replacing Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh.

The development came after BJP managed to secure just eight seats in the Delhi Assembly election, five more than it had won in the 2015 polls. The AAP clinched a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats.