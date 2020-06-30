Nadda hails Modi for extending free ration programme

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda hailed Prime minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the free ration programme for another 5 months, calling his leadership during the pandemic “alert and sensitive”.

Hinting that it is a long haul and India’s poor and needy will continue to need the hand-holding by the state, PM Modi declared that India’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna has now been extended by another 5 months. It is a programme through which 80 crore Indians get free monthly rations.

The BJP President on Tuesday said it reflects Modi’s “commitment and sensitivity for the upliftment of the poor”.

“The scheme, launched in April 2020 under Garib Kalyan Package, is expected to cost around Rs 1.50 lakh crore by November 2020. We congratulate him for making every possible effort to save both life and livelihood during this pandemic,” Nadda remarked.

However, for the Prime Minister, it was less about numbers and more about having a sympathetic outlook. “During festivals, our needs also increase and so do the expenses. Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana should now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, which is by the end of November,” he said during his address to the nation on Tuesday afternoon.

Hailing that, Nadda said “I once again express my heartfelt gratitude for this decision of the Prime Minister to extend the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crore poor people of the country till Diwali-Chhath.”

Source: IANS