Nadda holds Amarinder ‘fully responsible’ for current impasse

New Delhi, Nov 4 : Just days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote an open letter to BJP President J.P. Nadda expressing concern over the continued suspension of goods trains by the Indian Railways, Nadda on Wednesday hit back with another open letter, written both in Punjabi and English, holding Singh “fully responsible” for the current impasse.

Nadda mentioned that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had written back to the Punjab CM, citing why plying trains was not feasible in the state and urged him to clear the tracks.

“The Government of India is very keen to run trains in the state of Punjab, but unfortunately you are not performing the role that is expected of you and your government in the state of Punjab,” Nadda wrote.

The BJP President also claimed that he has not yet received the letter, which leads him to believe that it was “prepared for the media”.

In a tweet, where Nadda posted the four-page reply, the BJP President said: “It seems that he had prepared this letter only for the media, which means that his purpose was only and only political noise and has no concern in the solutions of the issues raised. Anyway, I can assure him that the BJP is committed to the welfare of the farmers and the country.”

Calling the farmers of Punjab “pride of the nation”, Nadda added that Amarinder Singh and the Congress have crossed “all limits of decency and propriety” in opposing the farm bills which have now been turned into acts. Nadda further alleged that the Congress has added fuel to fire through its provocations.

Nadda went on to cite the procurement this season, and the Centre’s assertion on MSP and its faith in farmers.

The four-page letter ends with Nadda telling Singh to ask his “party leaders” against issuing statements which are “far far away from truth”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.