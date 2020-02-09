Nadda pays floral tribute to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

A+ A-

New Delhi: JP Nadda on Sunday paid floral tribute to Sant Ravidas at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here in New Delhi.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the BJP National President said that the Central government will soon construct a temple in Kashi in the honour of the Bhakti Movement saint.

“Sant Ravidas Ji’s words encourage unity and brotherhood in the country. We are trying to follow in his footsteps. We will soon initiate the construction of a temple for him,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the mystic poet and tweeted, “Humble tribute to the great Saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. He emphasised on bringing positive change in the society and also emphasised on the spirit of amity and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today. His education was based on justice, equality and his service will continue to inspire people of every era.”

Sant Ravidas belonged to the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th centuries and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered as the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.