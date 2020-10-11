Nadda reaches Patna, visits JP’s residence

Patna, Oct 11 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda arrived in Patna on Sunday and recalled Jai Prakash Narayan’s contribution to the nation on his birth anniversary at his residence in Kadamkuan.

Talking to the media, the BJP leader said: “I am fortunate that today, on JP’s birth anniversary, I have the privilege of visiting his house in Patna.”

He pointed out that it was from Patna that JP worked against corruption and nepotism by the then Congress government.

Nadda said that after JP was jailed during the Emergency, he and other party leaders used to take inspiration from his place.

Nadda also recalled the contribution of Padma Vibhushan Nanaji Deshmukh, saying that the renowned social worker did not get the dignity in Indian politics which he received by doing social work.

“Deshmukhji devoted his entire life to the welfare of villages and farmers. His contribution to nation-building will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen.”

Earlier, Nadda was given an enthusiastic welcome by state BJP leaders and workers at the Patna Airport. The BJP chief sent straight to the famous Mahaveer temple near the Patna station complex and offered prayers.

