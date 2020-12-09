Nadda shown black flags by Trinamool supporters in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 9 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda was shown black flags allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters when he arrived in Kolkata’s Hastings area to inaugurate the party’s election office on Wednesday.

The incident took place outside the newly-opened office when about 50 people tried to wave black flags and shouted “BJP go back” slogans when Nadda entered the building. BJP activists also came out of the building and engaged in counter-sloganeering.

The police immediately intervened and stopped both parties from coming close, following intervention of state BJP leaders. The protesters left the spot soon after the incident.

“No untoward clash or scuffle took place. Both sides left the spot peacefully,” a Kolkata Police officer said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.