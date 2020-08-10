Nadda slams Telangana govt for poor COVID management

Hyderabad, Aug 10 : BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday slammed the Telangana government for its poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic, corruption and failure to fulfill its promises.

He alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was in deep slumber. “Development has come to a standstill. There are no funds for works. This government is misleading the people,” Nadda said.

The BJP chief was addressing through video conference an event organised by the party’s Telangana unit to lay the foundation stone for nine party offices in the state.

Nadda said the TRS had promised 7 lakh houses for the poor but in the last six years it had built only 50,000 houses. He said the government had also promised one lakh jobs six years ago but failed to deliver the same.

“Kaleshwaram project across Godavari river should have been completed at a cost of Rs 45,000 crore but the same project was built for Rs 85,000 crore. Where is the efficiency? If this is not corruption then what is it?” he asked.

Nadda came down heavily on the TRS government for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre in Telangana. He said the scheme would have benefited 98 lakh people in the state by providing them annual coverage of Rs 5 lakh. “They were denied this benefit before and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Pointing out that Ayushman Bharat scheme was benefiting 55 crore poor people across the country, the BJP chief said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making every effort to ensure that the poor get a helping hand, the TRS government was not availing the schemes.

Nadda strongly condemned the poor management of COVID-19 in the state. He pointed out that the High Court had repeatedly pulled up the state government for its negligence on the issue.

He claimed that a journalist died due to lack of oxygen. He also stated that a day’s treatment in ICU was costing Rs 1 lakh.

The BJP chief urged the party workers to work hard to bring the party to power in the state as the people had already expressed their wish in last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda said the party was building offices in all states and districts across the country. “These offices will be well equipped with all modern facilities. The office is the centre of the worker’s development in a systematic way,” he said.

He said the party had already built 500 offices across the country and work was on to build the remaining offices.

Nadda said the country was fighting COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who not only gave direction to the country but also showed the way to the world.

He listed out various measures including imposition of lockdown and welfare schemes for the poor, farmers, women, differently-abled and other weaker sections of society and the package to revive the economy.

BJP’s state unit chief Bandi Sanjay alleged that while the offices of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and the Communist parties became “hubs of activities of terrorists and anti-social elements” and those of TRS were reduced to assets of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s family, only the offices of BJP serve the national interest.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.