Nadda tells Rajasthan BJP to expose ‘useless’ Gehlot govt

New Delhi, Aug 23 : BJP President J.P. Nadda dubbed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan as “useless and indolent” on Sunday during a virtual addresses to the party’s Rajasthan unit.

“The Gehlot government of Rajasthan has proved to be an inefficient government on every front. It is a government that has betrayed the public rather than provide relief to the people. The Chief Minister has done nothing but play politics,” alleged Nadda during his address to Rajasthan’s BJP office bearers.

He also targeted the Congress government for allegedly failing in curbing crime. “Rajasthan has recorded more than 3.83 lakh cases of crime in a year, which is 80 per cent more than the previous year. Similarly, there has been an increase of 122 per cent in the case of female oppression, 92 per cent rise in cases of Dalit oppression and 101 per cent rise in the case of oppression against tribals as compared to the previous year,” charged the BJP chief.

Upping the ante over the law and order situation in the desert state, Nadda further charged that incidents of rape, dacoity and looting have also “increased exponentially”. He called it a sign of “government stagnation and the collapse of government structure”. During the virtual address, he also brought in the charge of promoting nepotism against the Congress government.

However, it was Nadda’s reference to the strained relationship between Sachin Pilot and Gehlot that was significant. “A Chief Minister does not meet his deputy for 18 months, calls him ‘Nikamma’ and also alleges that he has no contribution. Now an agreement has been reached, but what is the basis for it and how long it will continue, one does not know,” said Nadda while hitting out at Gehlot.

The Congress government faced a political crisis after Pilot came to Manesar along with his supporting MLAs and virtually rebelled against Gehlot, prompting speculation of him joining the BJP. However, after a long stalemate, the two sides called a truce but Pilot lost both his positions as Deputy CM and the state Congress chief. Nadda called the episode “embarrassing”. He added, “The manner in which rude words were used against each other in a mutual battle was scandalous.”

He also claimed that at a time when the people of Rajasthan were struggling with coronavirus, the Gehlot government was engaged in a fight. He contrasted that with the BJP’s efforts where he claimed that BJP’s public representatives were engaged in “public service”.

He urged the BJP office bearers who were attending the virtual interaction to “expose the low level politics” of the Congress party.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.