Nadda to address BJP public meeting in Warangal on Aug 26

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise a massive public meeting in Warangal on August 26 to mark the culmination of third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to be undertaken by the party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The saffron party is looking to mobilise two lakh people for the massive public meeting which will be addressed by the party’s national president J.P. Nadda.

BJP’s state vice-president Manohar Reddy said on Thursday that mobilisation of people for the public meeting has been assigned to senior leaders.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address a public meeting on August 2 at Yadadri to launch the third phase of the padyatra.

The party plans to mobilise one lakh people for this meeting.

The yatra will commence on August 2 at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri and conclude at Sri Bhadrakali temple Hanamkonda on August 26.

Also Read Telangana: Two killed in building collapse in Warangal

The yatra will cover 325 km in five districts — Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Hamankonda and Warangal

BJP leaders said Sanjay will interact with people and hold meetings in three Parliamentary and a dozen Assembly constituencies in five districts.

Union Ministers and several Central leaders of BJP will attend the padyatra at various places.

Sanjay would address gatherings at 15 places. He would visit important places such as villages of Chakali Ilamma, Konda Laxman Bapuji, Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary and Killa Shapur of Sardar Papaiah Goud.

Sanjay completed the second phase of the yatra that had started from Jogulamba Shakti Peetam temple in Alampur, Gadwal on April 14. He started the first phase of the yatra from Sri Bhagya Lakshmi temple at the Charminar in August 2021.

During the two phases, he met thousands of people and listened to their grievances.

The BJP leader claimed that they brought people’s issues to the notice of the TRS government and took to the streets to get solutions to the issues.

During the first phase of padayatra, Sanjay covered 438 km in 36 days and addressed 35 public meetings. In the second phase, he covered 380 km.

On May 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed the concluding meeting of the second phase at Tukkuguda near Hyderabad.