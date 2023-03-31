Nadda to visit Telangana on Friday, to inaugurate BJP offices

Hyderabad: BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the party’s district unit offices and also attend a meeting of state office-bearers and district presidents in Hyderabad during a visit to Telangana on Friday.

Nadda will arrive at the Hyderabad airport on Friday afternoon and will head to Sangareddy, about 60 kms from Hyderabad, where he will inaugurate new party offices.

From Sangareddy, he will virtually inaugurate other district unit offices at Bhupalpally, Warangal, Jangaon, and Mahbubabad in Telangana and Anantapur and Chittoor in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, stated an official release by the party on Thursday.

Later, on Friday, he will hold a meeting with the BJP’s state office-bearers, district presidents and district in-charges at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the release added.

Further, according to sources, Nadda will also chair a meeting on April 4, whicn will feature, among others, the BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh. At the meeting, a broad strategy for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections will be chalked out, sources added.

Telangana will go to polls this year and the BJP has set sights on wresting the reins of the state from the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRs government.

In the last Assembly polls in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) secured a resounding mandate, bagging 88 out of 119 seats, while the Congress had to settle for just 19.

The BJP could win just a lone seat.