Nadda visits Kalyan Singh in hospital

Lucknow: BJP president J.P. Nadda on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Lucknow to see ailing former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The BJP chief went straight to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences to see the veteran leader who was hospitalised last week following a heart attack and kidney-related problems.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the BJP president at the airport and accompanied him to the hospital.

BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh was also present.