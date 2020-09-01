Naga group writes to PM, seeks early political solution

New Delhi, Sep 1 : The Nagaland GB Federation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed hope that the political solution to Nagaland will be signed at the earliest by September.

In a letter to Modi on Tuesday, the federation said: “Let the upcoming generation remain grateful to your leadership in liberating Nagaland free from the armed conflicts and gun culture…”

The Federation also said that the Government of India should remain firm with all its strength and should not show any weakness succumbing to the pressure tactics of the Naga HoHo or NSCN IM to

change the interlocutor R.N. Ravi.

“Whether due to the non-disclosure nature of the status of the Framework Agreement or otherwise, as a fresh start, the GoI entered into an agreement.

“Now after five years, after its disclosure we realize that there was not even a single point that has any bearing on socio-political situation, public order or any security perception in the Naga inhabited areas or the states that made it mandatory to be concealed,” the letter said.

“Therefore, we believe that the Framework Agreement was to serve the internal purposes of NSCN IM rather than the good of the Nagas or the people of the country,” it said attacking the NSCN IM.

“It is our earnest request that the signed position so far arrived between the GoI and WC NNPGs may be signed and implemented in Nagaland,” the federation said.

All the 14 tribal bodies and the Zeliangrong Baudi (AMN) have given endorsement to the agreed position between the GoI and Working Committee NNPGs, it said.

