Nagal advances to pre-quarters of Prague Challenger

By News Desk 1 Updated: 17th August 2020 9:33 pm IST
Prague (Czech Republic), Aug 17 : Sumit Nagal advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Prague Challenger tennis tournament after his opponent Jay Clarke of Britain retired hurt on Monday.

Nagal was leading 6-3, 5-7, 4-1 when Clarke decided he could not continue in the second round match after playing for over two hours.

Nagal, 22, had received a bye in the opening round. He will now take on Jiri Lehecka in the round of 16. Other Indians in the fray are Divij Sharan and N Sriram Balaji, who will be competing in the doubles events with separate partners.

