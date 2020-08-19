Nagal advances to quarters in Prague Open tennis meet

Published: 20th August 2020
Prague (Czech Republic), Aug 19 : Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a hard-fought victory over lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka.

India’s top singles player Nagal prevailed 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in two hours and 21 minutes in the second round contest of the 137,560 euro clay court event.

It is likely that he will meet Stan Wawrinka in the next round. The Swiss is up against Germany’s Oscar Otte in his second round clash.

Other Indians in the fray are Divij Sharan and N. Sriram Balaji, who will be competing in the doubles events with separate partners.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

