Nagal receives Australian Open wildcard: Report

New Delhi, Dec 27 : Sumit Nagal has been awarded a singles wildcard for the 2021 Australian Open. While the website of the Australian Open is yet to reveal the name of the recepient of the Asia-Pacific wildcard in men’s singles, Australian media has reported that Nagal has been awarded the spot and the player also acknowledged the development on social media.

“I am very thankful to all the people who put effort in helping me get a wild card for the 2021 Australian Open,” Nagal tweeted on Sunday. “Thanks to Tennis Australia for all their effort to make this slam possible in this circumstances.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Nagal, who is India’s second highest ranked men’s singles player and holds a world ranking of 136 and Chinese world no. 123 Wang Xiyu are the recipients of the Asia-Pacific wildcard.

The 2021 Australian Open starts on February 8.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.