Nagaland government forms panel to look into repeal of AFSPA

Hyderabad: After meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah this afternoon, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio announced the formation of a panel to investigate the repeal of the problematic Armed Forces (special powers) Act (AFSPA).

The state’s desire for the repeal of the controversial law had intensified after 14 people were killed earlier this month in a botched army operation and the ensuing retaliatory violence in Mon district.

The chief minister took to his Twitter profile and tweeted “Briefed the media with regard to the meeting chaired by Hon’ble @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah on Dec’ 23, 2021 in New Delhi. Grateful to Amit Shah ji for taking up the matter with utmost seriousness. The State Govt. appeals to all sections to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.”

Last week, the Nagaland assembly unanimously voted to urge that AFSPA be repealed from the northeast, particularly the Nagaland state. In an extraordinary session, Rio led the Assembly in approving the resolution.

“Nagaland and the Naga people have long been staunch opponents of AFSPA. “It should be repealed,” the chief minister declared days after the bloodshed in Mon district in which 13 people were killed by security forces.

The chief ministers of Nagaland and Assam, Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, as well as Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton and Naga People’s Front Legislature Party (NPFLP) leader TR Zeliang, were present at the meeting.

The panel will present its findings in 45 days, according to a media release, and the controversial act will be withdrawn based on the committee’s recommendations.

In addition, “a court of inquiry will commence disciplinary procedures against the army unit and army troops who were directly engaged in the shooting incident, and action will be taken immediately on the basis of fair enquiry,” the release added.

According to the press release, the inquiry will suspend officials with immediate effect for those who have been identified Mon incident.

The committee will be chaired by the additional secretary-Northeast, Ministry of Home Affairs, and will comprise the chief secretary and director general of police of Nagaland, IGAR (N), and CRPF officials.