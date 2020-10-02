Nagaland reports 74 new cases

Kohima: Seventy-four more people, including 51 from the armed forces, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Friday raising the state’s tally to 6,318, a health department official said.

Of the 74 new cases, 28 each were reported from Dimapur and Tuensang, 14 from Kohima and four from Mokukchung.

The State reported 67 recoveries of COVID-19 patients

54 from Dimapur, 6 from Kohima, 5 from Mokokchung and one each from Mon and Zunheboto districts,” Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Nagaland currently has 1,085 active cases, while 5,161 people have recovered so far, additional director of health department Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state, which had gone up to 87.82 per cent on September 8, is 81.68 per cent at present, he said.

Twenty-two people have succumbed to the infection in Nagaland and 50 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

A total of 81,109 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, Dr Hangsing said.

Source: PTI