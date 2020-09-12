Nagaland’s COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,064

Kohima: The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagaland crossed the 5000-mark as 118 more people including 106 armed forces personnel tested positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday.

The states COVID-19 caseload rose to 5,064 of which 1,215 are active cases as 3,822 people have recovered from the disease, 10 have died and 17 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said of the new cases, 113 were reported in Dimapur district, two each in Kohima and Peren districts and one in Mon district.

Out of the 609 samples tested 113 in Dimapur, 2 each in Kohima and Peren and 1 in Mon district were found positive, the minister tweeted .

Thirty-one people recovered from COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,822, he said.

Nagalands COVID-19 recovery rate now is 75.47 per cent.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Nagaland on May 25.

The district wise confirmed cases are Dimapur (2,591), Kohima has (1,605), Mon (300), Peren (271), Zunheboto (117), Tuensang (68), Mokokchung (37), Phek (33), Wokha (25), Kiphire (12) and Longleng (5).

The case segregation comprises 2,377 armed force personnel, 1,399 returnees from other States, 971 traced contacts and 317 frontline workers.

A total of 69,666 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till date, said the health department official.

Source: PTI