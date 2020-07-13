Nagaland’s tally rises to 845 with 71 new COVID-19 cases

By Qayam Published: July 13, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Kohima: Nagaland on Monday recorded its highest single-day spike of 71 COVID-19 cases, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 845, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the 845 COVID-19 cases, 518 are active cases as 327 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

“Out of the 816 samples tested, 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed,” the minister tweeted this morning, adding that 60 people are from Dimapur, seven from Mon and four from Kohima

Nagaland had reported its first COVID-19 case on May 25 when three people who returned from Chennai tested positive for coronavirus.

The districts with COVID-19 cases are Dimapur (318), Peren (216), Kohima (158), Mon (83), Tuensang (44), Phek (17), Zunheboto (4), Mokokchung (4) and Wokha (1).

Of the 327 people who have recovered from coronavirus, 158 are from Dimapur, Peren (81), Kohima (60), Tuensang (16), Phek (9) and Zunheboto (3).

