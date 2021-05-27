Nagarjuna is worried for his daughter-in-law Samantha ; here’s why

Hyderabad: Actor Nagarjuna, infact the entire Akkineni family is worried for Samantha after the trailer of her upcoming show ‘The Family Man 2’ has been receiving a lot of hate online.

Samantha in particular from the cast has been receiving extreme hate for allegedly hurting Tamil sentiments by playing what some have seen as a terrorist with Pakistan links.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Nagarjuna is clearly “super-annoyed” by the “premature protests” says a source close to the family, “Nagarjuna is no stranger to protests and attacks. But he won’t tolerate his children being attacked. And Sam, as he affectionately calls her, is like a daughter of the family. Nagarjuna gets very upset to see any of his children in a vulnerable situation.”

The family is hoping to see all the controversies die down once the series is aired. In the meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has been allegedly instructed by the show producers Amazon to not comment on the issue at all.

Why the outrage against Family Man S2 trailer?

People who have raised objections against Family Man 2 feel that Samantha’s militant character is being branded as a terrorist and that the Tamil community is being portrayed as terrorists. Samantha’s character seems to be fighting for an independent state for Ethnic Tamils, a spill-over of the 1983 conflict which stemmed in Sri Lanka where government forces and the rebel Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who were in conflict.

Towards the end of the decades-long Sri Lankan civil war, the LTTE had effectively formed a functioning military state, with its own infrastructure, in the northern Tamil majority region of the island. And the town of Kilinochchi was its capital.

About Family Man Season 2

The award-winning series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.