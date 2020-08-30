Nagarjuna turns 61: Wishes pour in from family, fans, friends

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 6:14 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 29 : Nagarjuna turned 61 on Saturday, and fans, friends, family and colleagues flooded social media with wishes for the Telugu superstar.

Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil Akkineni posted a picture on Instagram where the father-son duo is seen horse-riding. “Well…. this picture sort of defines our relationship in many ways. As I try to to run he always anchors me. Walking me through life. It’s the mind that matters most, and his mind is something that I truly admire. Beyond the fitness, beyond the everlasting youth he has in him and beyond all of that fame, it’s the mind ! Calm and composed. You truly are an incredible human being. Happy birthday my dearest father,” Akhil wrote as caption.

Nagarjuna’s elder son Chaitanya Akkineni too wished his father on social media, but in a different way. He chose the occasion to announce his new film, “Thank You”.

‘Thank You.. an expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than anyother there is . #ThankYouTheMovie A story I’m looking forward to tell! With a team I’m really thankful I met,” Chaitanya tweeted.

Chaitanya’s wife, actress Samantha Akkineni, called her father-in-law a “king”.

“Wishing one of the most important people in my lif . Thank you so much for your tireless support and constant guidance and direction. Wishing you a Happy Wonderful Bday that’s filled with all the warmth and compassion that you normally exude#HBDKingNagarjuna,” she tweeted.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter page and wrote: “Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna! Wishing you great health and happiness always. Hope you have a great one. Stay safe!”

As wishes kept pouring in from all quarters on Saturday, Nagarjuna thanked everyone. “So much love, so many blessings. I am overwhelmed!!thank you especially to all the senior Akkineni fans and the juniors, thank you to all the industry friends And of course thanks to all my friends,” he tweeted.

