Nagarjunasagar bypoll: Election Commission announces polling date

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypolls to Telangana’s Nagarjunasagar and 13 other Assembly constituencies of different states.

The commission also announced the bypolls to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

The polling will be held on April 17 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The last date of filing nomination is March 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3.

Narsimhaiah, who represented the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency died on December 1 last year. He was a three-time MLA from Nakrekal and Nagarjunasagar constituencies in 1999, 2004 and 2018.

He was active in the Communist Party of India-Marxist for a long. He was elected to the Assembly of undivided Andhra Pradesh from Nakrekal in 1999 and 2004.

Narsimhaiah joined the TRS in 2013 and contested as the party candidate from Nagarjunasagar. He, however, lost to senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy. He won the seat in the 2018 polls.

With inputs from agencies