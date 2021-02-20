IPL 2021: Pick players from city or change team name, TRS MLA warns Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TRS MLA and former minister Danam Nagender today expressed displeasure at IPL cricket selections which failed to pick up any cricketer from Hyderabad. We will not allow the cricket match to be played if our players are not taken, Nagender said.

He sought the team should accommodate local players or “remove the name of our city from Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

Talking to the media persons, he hit out at the IPL selections and auction as it denied a chance to any cricketer from Hyderabad. The former minister sought that the team selections should have included cricketers from the city as it has “many players of talent”.

IPL Auction and selection was not up to the mark and the way it is functioning is not satisfying, the former minister felt.

Hyderabad name should be avoided from the team name, he demanded.

“Either they should select players from our city or remove Hyderabad from the team name,” he said.

His discontent was that Hyderabad players were denied a chance in the IPL.