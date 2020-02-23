“Nagin Dance” in party, Shadnagar police inspector shunted out

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Cyberabad VC Sajjanar on Sunday transferred Inspector Shadnagar police station for his alleged negligence and misconduct. He has been attached to the police armed headquarters.

A purported video clip depicting the Inspector Shadnagar police station A Sreedhar Kumar dancing to the very famous “Nagin”film tune, went viral on social media. Taking a serious note of this gross misconduct, Cyberabad commissioner Sajjanar has immediately attached the Inspector to police headquarters. ACP Shadnagar V Surender has been asked to enquire