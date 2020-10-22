Nagpur Central Jail authorities accept Dr. G. N. Saibaba demands

Nagpur: Today i.e. on 22nd Oct 2020, at 3:00 p.m. family members of Dr. G.N. Saibaba got a phone call from Nagpur Central Jail. Dr. Saibaba informed that the Additional DIG (Prisons) visited him in Central Jail on 20th October 2020. The DIG negotiated with Dr. G. N. Saibaba and accepted all his demands. The Additional DIG (Prisons) instructed the Nagpur Central Prison officers to resolve all the following demands immediately

Demands

Handover all the confiscated and withheld letters written to him by his wife, family members and advocates to Dr. G. N. Saibaba immediately.

Jail authorities shall not stop the medicines given by his family members and advocates and the medicines will be given to Saibaba immediately

Complaint letter documenting his harassment and lack of basic rights in the prison since the last few months addressed to the ADG (Prisons) Pune shall be delivered immediately. Previously the jail authorities were not sending this letter and illegally holding on it.

All the paper clippings sent to him by his family members through post shall be given to him immediately and such papers cuttings shall not be confiscated in future.

Provide him the books sent by the family members.

Additional DIG accepts all demands

As the Additional DIG (Prisons) accepted all the demands, Dr. G.N. Saibaba did not go for hunger strike from 21st October 2020. But according to the phone call received today, none of these demands have been met yet. We are hopeful that the Nagpur prisonauthorities show a quick response and restore Dr. Saibaba’s basic rights.

The committee appreciatesthequick efforts of Additional DIG (Prisons) in resolving the legitimate demandsof Dr. G.N. Saibaba.The Committee and family members of Saibaba express thanks to all the Right’s Organizations, intellectuals, individual and the media both Print & Electronic for extending support in putting pressure on the Jail authorities in achieving Saibaba’s demands.

Prof. Haragopal, Chairman (9848333926)

K.Ravichander, Convenor, Telangana State (9848333926).