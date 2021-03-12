Nagpur: Couple refuse to pay Rs 200 fare, kill rickshaw driver

Nagpur: A couple was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly killing an autorickshaw driver after a quarrel over a fare of Rs 200, which the accused refused to pay after a ride, police said on Friday.

Anantram Rajjak (25) and his wife Anita (22), residents of Madhya Pradesh, had arrived in the city looking for a job and hired the autorickshaw to reach a construction site, a Hudkeshwar police station official said.

“The couple refused to give the driver Anil Barwe Rs 200 as fare because Anantram had spent the money drinking liquor. A fight ensued in which Anantram smashed Barwe’s head with a boulder. The incident happened on Outer Ring Road on Wednesday,” he said.

A probe team zeroed in on the couple, who had been newly employed at a petrol pump, and arrested them for murder, he said.

Source: PTI