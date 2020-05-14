Nagpur doctor arrested after call for genocide of Muslims

The Gittikhadan, Maharashtra, police arrested a doctor for reportedly calling for the genocide of Muslims in India.

The police had first lodged an FIR against Dr. Satish Sonar based on the complaint that he has been inciting people to Muslims on social media.

The doctor is an orthopedic surgeon.

On April 23, Dr. Satish wrote from his twitter handle, “Now since Radical, Islamist and anarchist journos and illegitimate Citizens are talking about so-called Islamophobia and Genocide…So let’s begin it, prove them right. Wipe out the Bas***** from the map.”

He also made a misogynistic tweet about Jamia Millia student Safoora Zargar who was booked under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and placed in Tihar Jail for participating in the anti CAA-NRC protests. He referred to the currently jailed and pregnant Jamia student as a “prostitute.”

Shabaz Siddique, a resident of the Anant Nagar in Nagpur, filed the complaint against the doctor which resulted in the Maharashtra police arresting the doctor. Sonar was booked under Sections 295(A), 505 (2), 294 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

This is not the first time that such an overt call for actions against Muslims was raised. In April, The Star of Mysore, an English language Karnataka-based daily, did the same through an editorial piece titled Bad apples in the basket.

Even overseas, such rhetoric by certain NRIs is resulting in condemnations across continents.

