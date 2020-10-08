Nagpur records 746 new COVID-19 cases; 20 casualties

By SameerPublished: 8th October 2020 8:19 pm IST
Nagpur: With the detection of 746 new COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district rose to 84,827 on Thursday, an official said.

At least 20 patients died of the disease, taking the toll to 2,724, of which Nagpur city alone accounted for 1,971 casualties, the official said.

The number of recoveries in the district rose to 72,614, after 1,012 patients were discharged from various hospitals, he said.

With this, the district currently has 9,489 active cases, he added.

Source: PTI

