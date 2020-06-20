Nagpur records 85 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,228

By Qayam Published: June 20, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
covid-19-coronavirus

Nagpur: At least 85 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the region to 1,228, a district official said on Saturday.

No new casualties were reported in the district, where 18 persons have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

As per a release, swab reports of 85 persons came out positive on Saturday morning.

Of the 1,228 cases recorded in the district, 784 patients have recovered from the deadly infection so far, it was stated.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close