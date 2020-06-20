Nagpur records 85 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,228

Nagpur: At least 85 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the region to 1,228, a district official said on Saturday.

No new casualties were reported in the district, where 18 persons have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

As per a release, swab reports of 85 persons came out positive on Saturday morning.

Of the 1,228 cases recorded in the district, 784 patients have recovered from the deadly infection so far, it was stated.

Source: PTI