Nagpur reports four new COVID-19 cases; total 63

Nagpur: Four new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, taking the number of the infected people to 63, an official said on Saturday.

The fresh cases–all detected in the last 24 hours– were contacts of those patients who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier, he said.

“All of them were quarantined,” he added.

Source: PTI

