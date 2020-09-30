Nagpur sees 982 fresh COVID cases; 38 more deaths

Nagpur: At least 982 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 more casualties were recorded in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The detection of fresh cases has taken the tally to 78,012, while the toll reached 2,510, the official said.

Of the fatalities recorded so far, 1,825 were from Nagpur city alone, while 685 were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

As many as 1,352 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 62,467, the official said.

Source: PTI