Nagpur sees 982 fresh COVID cases; 38 more deaths

By MansoorPublished: 30th September 2020 9:11 pm IST
Odisha reports 4,237 new COVID cases, record 15 fresh fatalities

Nagpur: At least 982 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 more casualties were recorded in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The detection of fresh cases has taken the tally to 78,012, while the toll reached 2,510, the official said.

Of the fatalities recorded so far, 1,825 were from Nagpur city alone, while 685 were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

As many as 1,352 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 62,467, the official said.

Source: PTI

READ:  WHO lauds Odisha govt for efficient COVID-19 management
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorPublished: 30th September 2020 9:11 pm IST
Back to top button