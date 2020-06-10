menu
10 Jun 2020, Wed
Nagpur’s coronavirus count rises to 840 with 61 new cases

June 10, 2020
Nagpur: Sixty-one people tested coronavirus positive in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking its tally of such patients to 840, officials said.

The number of people who have died due to the infection in Nagpur till now is 14, the district information office (DIO) said in a statement.

So far, as many as 500 people have recovered, it said.

Source: PTI

