Naidu appoints TDP central committee, politburo members

Amaravati, Oct 19 : Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu appointed new members to the party’s central committee and politburo on Monday.

Six central vice presidents, eight central general secretaries and six central official spokespersons were appointed, among others.

Kavali Prathiba Bharati, Galla Aruna Kumari, D. K. Satya Prabha, Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, Mecha Nageswar Rao and Chiluveru Kasinadh have been appointed central vice presidents.

The eight central general secretaries included Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh along with Varla Ramaiah, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Beeda Ravi Chandra, Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao and Bakkani Narsimhulu.

Rao will also handle the national political affairs of the party founded by Tollywood legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, famously known as NTR.

Central official spokespersons include Gunapati Deepak Reddy, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Mohammed Naseer, Prem Kumar Jain, T. Jyotshna and Nannuri Narsi Reddy.

Sriram Rajgopal Tataiah has been appointed as the treasurer.

Naidu also appointed 25 more politburo members including Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, Chintakayala Ayyanna Pathrudu and K. E. Krishna Murthy among others.

In addition to being a party general secretary, Lokesh is also an ex-officio member of the politburo, along with party president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Telangana TDP president L. Ramana.

The TDP suffered a massive defeat in the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections at the hands of the Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.