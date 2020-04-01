Naidu concerned over rise in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state and the national president Telugu Desam Party Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed his deep concerns over the sudden jump in corona virus-positive cases in Andhra Pradesh State. He said that the state had registered 17 corona virus-positive cases in a single day in Andhra Pradesh .

He said that they would extend complete support to the state government in containing the spread of the virus in the state and added that there was no scope for any kind of negligence in the efforts being made to prevent the virus in the state. Addressing media persons, he said that he had already held discussions with medical experts on the spread of the virus and added that the virus could be spread through anything that came in contact with the corona virus-positive cases.

He asked the State government to create more awareness on the spread of the virus among the people of the state. He said that the increase in immunity would contain the spread of the virus to some extent in the State.

