Naidu meets Kovind, seeks imposition of President’s rule in AP

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Andhra Pradesh (AP) former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met President Ramnath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday and urged the latter to impose President’s rule in AP in order to rescue its people from the alleged ‘state-sponsored terrorism’ and unchecked drug mafia.

Chandrababu Naidu along with his party members of parliament(MPs) and leaders met and submitted a detailed memorandum to Ramnath Kovind on the alleged ”rising excesses” of the AP government and the police in the past two and a half years.

Subsequently, Naidu while addressing the media in a press conference stated “We have clearly told the President how AP has turned into a ‘dangerous state’. If Article 356 is not invoked now, the AP mafia gangs would get emboldened and spread their activities to other States. Then there will be a serious threat to national security and national integration.”

The former chief minister claimed that the president assured to look into the matter after their party delegation had explained to him the immediate need to address the total deterioration of law and order, breakdown of constitutional machinery and uncontrolled drug gangs in the state. He further claimed that “whenever ganja was being seized in the country, it was being linked to AP mafia.”

“The police of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other States have blamed AP gangs for smuggling drugs,” he alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed that the President and the Centre should order a full-fledged investigation into the AP links with the drug mafia in order to bring out the truth. “The ganja, liquor and drug mafia is posing a serious threat to the health of the AP public. Recently, Rs 21,000 Crore worth 3,000 kg heroin was seized at Mundra port and its import was linked to a firm with Vijayawada address in AP,” he remarked.

The TDP chief claimed that in the latest case, it was found that drugs were being exported from Narsapuram in AP to Australia. “They were seized in Bangalore while being transported wrapped in between laces. The AP rulers have taken total control of the manufacturing, transportation and distribution of liquor. The brands being sold in AP would not be available nationally and internationally. Left with no choice, the State people were getting liquor from other States,” he recalled.

Urging for a CBI inquiry into the unprecedented attack on the TDP main office in Mangalagiri, Naidu said that such serious offences could be prevented in future only if the culprits for these series of attacks on the TDP offices and its leader Pattabhi’s residence are brought to book. The miscreants reportedly attacked TDP offices at Mangalagiri, Visakhapatnam, Hindupur, Anantapur, Nellore, Srikalahasti and other places.

Furthermore, he called for a “suitable punishment to be given to the AP DGP so that it would act as a deterrent.”