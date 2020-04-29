Naidu mocks Jagan’s statement terming COVID- 19 as just a fever

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and the national president of TDP Nara Chandrababu Naidu today lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the latter’s comments on deadly COVID 19 virus. He alleged that the sheer carelessness of YS Jagan had led to the increase in the number or corona virus positive cases in the state.

He said that YS Jagan was responsible for topping charts of COVID 19 Patients in the entire south India. “ What can I say about a man who keeps repeating that corona virus is just a fever? It is because of his sheer carelessness that AP tops the charts in South India,” he said in his tweet on his twitter handle.

Naidu went on to stay that he was appalled at the comments of the CM that he would make COVID-19 as an integral part of the people of the state while noting that God alone could save AP. “ Truly appalled at his (CM YS Jagan’s) foolish comments about making COVID -19 an integral Part of everybody’s lives. God save AP,” he said.

