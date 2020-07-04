Naidu pays tribute to Gulzari Lal Nanda on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tribute to Gulzari Lal Nanda, who served as prime minister on two occasions, on his 122nd birth anniversary and recalled his efforts against corruption and other social evils.

Nanda held the prime ministerial position between May 27 and June 9, 1964, and between January 11 and January 24, 1966.

“He served twice as the interim Prime Minister of India and also held several important positions over the course of his career. He was a true Gandhian and was known for his simplicity and honesty,” Naidu said on Twitter.

Nanda’s work on labour issues and his efforts in fighting corruption and social evils will be always remembered, the vice president said.

