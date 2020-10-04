Naidu slams ‘jungle raj’ in Andhra over attack on TDP’s spokesperson

Amaravati, Oct 4 : Andhra Pradesh opposition leader N.Chandrababu Naidu and party’s General Secretary Nara Lokesh have termed the state government led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as jungle raj, alleging that an attack on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson’s car is the handiwork of ruling YSRCP cadres.

“People were getting a feeling that there would be no end to suppression under the jungle rule of the YSRCP in the state. All dissenting voices against the government’s atrocities were coming under attack,” said Lokesh, referring to Kommareddy Pattabhi’s car windows being smashed.

Lokesh alleged that a series of attacks were occurring without any regard to the democratic foundations of the country.

“Miscreants damaged the car to target Pattabhi. All these were happening out of sheer political vendetta against the opposition leaders for exposing the government’s anarchic and atrocious policies,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Pattabhi accused YSRCP activists for masterminding the attack and demanded a fair probe, tapping evidence from the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the attack.

He said the attack occurred despite his house being located in a place where many VIPs such as a High Court judge and other important people are living nearby in Gurunanak colony in Vijayawada.

“These attacks will not bog me down. I will continue to fight against the atrocities of the YSRCP government and expose them,” Pattabhi told IANS.

Despite lodging a complaint with the police, Pattabhi claimed the police may not take action and did not repose faith in them.

As he parked his car outside his home, its window panes were smashed sometime between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday, he said.

Both Naidu and Lokesh spoke to Pattabhi and told him to be courageous and boldly confront the cowardly attacks of the rival party.

Source: IANS

