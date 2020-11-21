Naidu unveils workers’ rights leader Narayana Swamy’s statue

News Desk 1Published: 22nd November 2020 12:48 am IST

Amaravati, Nov 22 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu has virtually unveiled a statue of P. Narayana Swamy, a migrant workers’ rights leader.

“He had always fought for the cause of the migrant, unorganised and Gulf workers throughout his life,” said Naidu.

Swamy’s statue was unveiled at Ammapur in Chinachintakutnapally mandal in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana.

“As a relentless fighter for the rights of workers, he had also worked at the national and international levels for the protection of the aggrieved workers,” said the TDP supremo.

He spoke virtually about Swamy, who also served as a member of the fact finding committees on human rights violations.

READ:  Goa CM announces recruitment for 10,000 govt vacancies

According to Naidu, Swamy fought many legal battles as well on behalf of workers in the high courts and Supreme Court, with a passion to go for the rescue of struggling workers.

During former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao’ time, Naidu said Swamy received the ‘Srama Sakti’ award.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 22nd November 2020 12:48 am IST
Back to top button