Naidu writes again to AP DGP, calls out rights violations

Amaravati, Oct 6 : Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has written another missive to the state top cop, alleging violation of the rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution of India for all on Monday.

“There has been a consistent attack on the freedom of speech and expression as guaranteed by Article 19 (1) (a). As the leader of the opposition, it is my duty to bring such undemocratic acts to your notice for appropriate action,” wrote Naidu to Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

Citing statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Naidu claimed that the highest number of cases registered on police personnel anywhere in India was in AP.

“Out of 4,068 cases registered against police personnel across India, 1,681 cases (41 per cent) were registered in Andhra Pradesh alone. These numbers speak for themselves and reflect the functioning of the police in today’s AP,” he claimed.

He alleged that attacks are continuously happening on dalits, tribals, backward classes, Muslims, women and journalists in the state.

“Sadly, the act of head tonsuring to humiliate fellow human beings is continuing unabated in the state,” he alleged.

Cognizant of all these cases and other atrocities, Naidu told Sawang that people’s faith in police has eroded.

“Therefore, I appeal to you to restore law and order situation in the state by allowing police to discharge their duties impartially and fearlessly,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.