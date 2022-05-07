Naidu’s career is on a decline, says Andhra irrigation minister

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu has lashed out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu saying that the latter tried to mobilize people for his meetings to increase his political graph.

The minister said that the veteran politician’s career is on a decline and to revitalize his party. The minister also slammed a section of media for highlighting his tour though it was a failure.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the irrigation minister referred to Naidu’s recent challenge that he would quit politics if the state government can show any other states having higher tariffs than Andhra Pradesh. The minister then pointed at neighboring Karnataka for collecting higher power tariffs and Maharashtra for collecting higher Road Transport Corporation (RTC) tariffs.

Taking a dig at Naidu, the minister said that the former is making comments on alliance with other parties for elections as TDP does not have the courage to contest alone.

“Chandrababu Naidu has been propagating false information on taxes imposed by the state government as he was unable to bear the welfare governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Regarding the Polavaram project, the minister said that the previous government couldn’t fulfill its promise. He said the diaphragm wall of the project was damaged due to faulty planning and execution by the TDP government and slammed the party for blaming the state government.